Honor Magic3 and 3 Pro pricing revealed along with some key features – comments – GSMArena.com

- Nick Tegrataker
A 48MP 1/1.5 inch sensor? I know this is just a fan-made render or something, but hopefully the actual phone will pack a larger sensor than that.
Also, such a weird screen resolution.
- coyz
That camera design is epic! Removing the bumps pioneered by Apple not to mention the notch. I could probably cop this phone for my 1st Honor phone.
- Anonymous
- Ellen Dale
The house surrounding the main camera seems very big feels like unnecessary space
If the sensor was big would’ve looked better
But doesn’t appeal
That’s just a personal preference.
- ae86
Looks like a key hole. Doesn’t look bad but also doesn’t look good.
