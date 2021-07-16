Honor Magic 3 series global launch set for August 12 – gizmochina

Honor has a global event scheduled for August 12, and while it didn’t say what it will be unveiling, we are expecting the launch of the Honor Magic3 phone. Today, the manufacturer has confirmed that the Magic3 series will indeed launch on that day.

A tweet by the Honor Global Twitter account has revealed that the Honor Magic3 Series 5G will be announced at the global event on August 12. Seeing as it used the word “series”, we should expect more than one model will be unveiled at the online event.

Earlier leaks have revealed that there will be more than one Magic phone this year including a foldable too. Several Chinese leakers have revealed that there are three models in the Magic3 series. The reliable leaker that goes by @RODENT950 on Twitter also disclosed in a tweet earlier this week that there are three models in the Magic3 series with model numbers ELZ-AN00, ELZ-AN10, ELZ-AN20, so we should expect a standard version as well as pro and pro+ variants. We believe the foldable Honor Magic isn’t among the aforementioned devices.

All three phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus according to an official statement by Qualcomm last month.

The teaser image shows the main camera of one of the Honor Magic3 models, and while it is a close-up image, it does appear it will take up significant space on the device which means it is a large sensor.

