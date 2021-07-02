Home NEWS Hong Kong policeman stabbed in ‘lone wolf’ attack, says security chief
Hong Kong policeman stabbed in ‘lone wolf’ attack, says security chief

    Hong Kong policeman stabbed in ‘lone wolf’ attack, says security chief

A Hong Kong police officer is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back in what Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang called a “lone wolf” attack. The attacker died in hospital after stabbing himself in the chest following the attack. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.

Source: CNN

