Hong Kong policeman stabbed in ‘lone wolf’ attack, says security chief
A Hong Kong police officer is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back in what Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang called a “lone wolf” attack. The attacker died in hospital after stabbing himself in the chest following the attack. CNN’s Ivan Watson reports.
Source: CNN
