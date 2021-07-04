Home WORLD NEWS Hong Kong: Broken promises
Hong Kong: Broken promises

From: The Listening Post

We look at the erosion of free speech, the squeeze on civil liberties and stringent laws controlling political expression in Hong Kong.

Related

First trial under Hong Kong’s security law begins without jury

Meanwhile the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announces its closure.

Has ‘one country, two systems’ come to an end in Hong Kong?

We challenge Hong Kong Executive Council member Regina Ip on the new national security law and electoral reforms.

Macau and Hong Kong different paths to China. Why?

While Hong Kong seems to have resisted Beijing’s tightening control, Macau has embraced one country, two systems rule.

Can China quell dissent in Hong Kong?

China is cracking down hard on the popular democratic movement in the former British colony.

