hong-kong:-broken-promises

From: The Listening Post
We look at the erosion of free speech, the squeeze on civil liberties and stringent laws controlling political expression in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile the pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announces its closure.
We challenge Hong Kong Executive Council member Regina Ip on the new national security law and electoral reforms.
While Hong Kong seems to have resisted Beijing’s tightening control, Macau has embraced one country, two systems rule.
China is cracking down hard on the popular democratic movement in the former British colony.