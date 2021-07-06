Honduras Court Convicts Ex-Dam Executive in Murder of Celebrated Environmentalist – The New York Times

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A former top executive of a Honduran construction firm was found guilty on Monday of being a collaborator in the 2016 murder of the Indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres, a judge said in a court ruling.

Roberto David Castillo, the former head of Desarrollos Energeticos, or DESA, which was overseeing the $50 million Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam project, was originally charged with being the mastermind behind the murder, but was found guilty of being a co-conspirator. He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Seven other men have already been convicted and sentenced for playing a role in the killing.

Mr. Castillo has said he is innocent of the charges. Neither he nor DESA could be immediately reached for a comment on the judge’s ruling.