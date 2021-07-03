homeowners-to-get-up-to-15-years-to-sue-builders-for-‘shoddy-workmanship’

The new measures come more than four years after the Grenfell Tower fire – Tolga Akmen/bioreports via Getty Images

Homeowners will be given up to 15 years to sue builders and developers for “shoddy workmanship”, under new laws that will more than double the current time limit for bringing legal claims.

The Building Safety Bill, which is due to be published on Monday, will extend the current six-year period in which legal claims can be brought against developers, amid growing concerns over homeowners having to pay vast sums to remediate poor or non-compliant work.

Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said that the move was intended to give residents “greater powers to seek redress from developers whose work is simply not up to scratch”.

In a highly unusual move, it will apply retrospectively, allowing residents of a building completed in 2010 to sue the developer at any point until 2025, over poor workmanship or the installation of unsafe materials.

The move will be intended to help face down a Tory backbench revolt over the problem of leaseholders saddled with hefty bills to replace combustible cladding, insulation and balcony decking in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire and post-Grenfell regulations that outlawed certain materials.

Many leaseholders are unable to sell their homes because they cannot acquire the paperwork needed for lenders to provide mortgages on the properties.

Campaigners, backed by several Tory MPs, want the Government to significantly increase its £5 billion funding pot for the remediation of unsafe cladding on high-rise buildings, and to provide funding for the replacement of other non-compliant materials such as combustible balcony decking.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph understands that ministers are increasingly concerned about freeholders and surveyors taking an “extreme risk aversion” approach to materials used on buildings less than 18 metres tall, which is leaving many leaseholders with “huge bills” for unnecessary remediation work.

A Ministry of Housing source said: “It’s clear that the market needs to take a far more proportionate approach than we are seeing, as all bar a small fraction of buildings are safe and do not need remediation – especially the buildings below 18m, where risk to life is usually much lower.

“We will do everything we can to help these leaseholders restore value to their properties. Safety will always be the priority, but where the risk is clearly low, either no works are required at all or alternatives to remediation must be pursued, avoiding leaseholders being landed with huge bills.”

A government source insisted that “significant progress has been made” on relieving freeholders of potential remediation bills and freeing them up to sell their homes.

Currently, under the Defective Premises Act 1972, developers can face claims for compensation where a dwelling has not been built with “proper materials” that make it “fit for habitation” on completion.

The limitation period for claims is six years from completion of the work. However, the Building Safety Bill will extend this period to 15 years, with the change applying retrospectively. The Bill will also extend the existing legislation to include future refurbishment works.

Mr Jenrick said: “Reforms to level the playing field between those who build our homes, and those who live in them, are at the heart of this new landmark piece of legislation – giving residents greater powers to seek redress from developers whose work is simply not up to scratch.

“We are taking the extremely unusual step of legislating retrospectively to give new and existing homeowners 15 years in which to bring claims against builders and developers for shoddy workmanship when the building was constructed. It is wrong that these costs too often fall on homeowners and we are changing that.

“This will tip the balance decisively in favour of the consumer and will help drive up standards across the industry – with developers sent a clear message that if they build sub-standard homes, they will pay the consequences.”