Bouncing mortgage rates hinder buyers stressed about affordability
The typical home value fell 0.3% from July, the largest monthly decrease since 20srcsrc.Competition for homes is strongest in affordable metros and weakening fastest in expensive ones.Lack of competition among buyers has raised both inventory and listings’ time on the market., /PRNewswire/ — Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow®’s latest market reportsrc. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic.
In addition to affordability challenges, recent volatility in mortgage rates is making it difficult for many borrowers to qualify for a loan or even plan for their purchase.
“Substantial day-to-day and week-to-week rate movements mean that many potential buyers are able to qualify for a loan one week, but not the next, or vice versa,” said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow. “Even buyers able to afford a house at current rates could feel frozen, waiting for mortgage rates to fall dramatically again, like they did from the end of June to mid-July, when rates dropped 50 basis points in just two weeks.”
As the share of median household income needed to pay monthly mortgage costs now stands beyond the 30% level considered to be a financial burden, uncertainty itself could be holding up a large population of buyers who could otherwise still afford to move forward with a loan. It’s likely that this problem will continue until markets stabilize and return to some semblance of normalcy, Olsen said.
The U.S. typical home value fell 0.3% from July to August and now stands at $356,054, as measured by the raw2 Zillow Home Value Index. That’s the largest monthly decline since 20srcsrc and follows a 0.src% decrease in July. Appreciation has receded since peaking in April, but typical home values are still up src4.src% from a year ago and 43.8% since August 20src9, before the pandemic.
Typical mortgage payments show an even starker picture of the astronomical growth of expenses for new homeowners over the past three years. The historic rise in home prices over the pandemic combined with this year’s spiking mortgage rates have pushed the monthly mortgage payment on a newly-purchased typical home, including insurance and taxes, from $897 in August 20src9 to $src,643 – an 83% increase.
Reduced competition has homes lingering on the market. Typical time before a listing goes pending is now src6 days3, three days more than in July — a steeper increase than the market usually sees this time of year — and up from an all-time low of six days in April.
Inventory ticked up, rising src% from July. But that’s by far the smallest monthly increase since February. A significant decline in the flow of new listings to the market over the past two months indicates that the slight rise in total inventory is the result of homes taking longer to sell, rather than extra selling activity. Mortgage rates hovering around 6% are likely dissuading many owners from selling their current homes and entering the market as buyers.
Affordable markets in the Midwest are generally retaining their heat while competition is cooling most rapidly in Western markets, especially those that either cost the most or saw the most extreme appreciation over the pandemic.
Home values rose from July to August in src2 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, led by Birmingham (0.9%), Indianapolis (0.5%), Cincinnati (0.4%) and Louisville (0.2%). Those four all have a typical home value well under $300,000. Miami, in the fifth spot, breaks the trend here, but also features the highest rent growth over the past three years by far, which could be stoking demand for purchases.
Values fell the furthest month over month in San Francisco (-3.4%), Los Angeles (-3.4%), Sacramento (-3.2%) and Salt Lake City (-2.6%).
Listings’ time to pending saw similar trends, decreasing since July by one day in Milwaukee and staying steady in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Columbus and Louisville. Markets with the largest increase were Las Vegas by srcsrc days, Austin (src0), Phoenix (8) and Riverside (7).
Sellers appear to be coming to grips with the new market paradigm. The share of listings with a price cut rose by just one percentage point since July, compared with much steeper hikes in previous months.
Roughly 28% of listings nationally received a price cut — slightly higher than August 20src9’s rate of 22%. The share of listings with a price cut is highest in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Austin. Markets with the lowest rates for price cuts are Milwaukee, New York, Hartford and Boston.
Rent growth continued to ease in August, with typical rent of $2,090 now src2.3% above that of last August — down from a peak of src7.2% annual growth in February. Annual rent growth is strongest in Miami (2src.9%), New York (src7.9%), Orlando (src7.5%) and San Diego (src7.src%).
Metropolitan Area*
August Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) (Raw)
August ZHVI Year-Over-Year Change (Raw)
August ZHVI Month- Over- Month Change (Raw)
Typical Days on Market (Raw)
Share of Listings With a Price Cut (Raw)
Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI)
Zillow Observed Rent Index Year-Over-Year Change
United States
$356,054
src4.src %
-0.3 %
src6
27.6 %
$2,090
src2.3 %
New York, NY
$620,src46
9.2 %
-0.2 %
3src
src5.7 %
$3,342
src7.9 %
Los Angeles, CA
$897,864
6.8 %
-3.4 %
23
26.0 %
$3,024
src2.2 %
Chicago, IL
$3src2,487
9.4 %
-0.5 %
src7
29.src %
$src,979
9.2 %
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$39src,567
src9.0 %
-src.4 %
src5
36.src %
$src,882
src3.5 %
Philadelphia, PA
$338,9src4
9.8 %
-0.2 %
src3
23.6 %
$src,869
9.3 %
Houston, TX
$3src2,579
src5.3 %
-0.5 %
src8
3src.3 %
$src,633
7.6 %
Washington, DC
$55src,504
6.2 %
-0.6 %
src4
27.9 %
$2,336
8.5 %
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$474,29src
28.2 %
0.2 %
2src
2src.4 %
$2,9src0
2src.9 %
Atlanta, GA
$383,035
20.3 %
-0.3 %
src6
3src.2 %
$2,020
srcsrc.src %
Boston, MA
$654,482
8.6 %
-0.9 %
srcsrc
20.0 %
$2,9src0
src0.9 %
San Francisco, CA
$src,388,src70
3.0 %
-3.4 %
22
25.src %
$3,33src
6.9 %
Detroit, MI
$239,990
7.3 %
-0.9 %
src3
28.9 %
$src,48src
8.8 %
Riverside, CA
$575,434
srcsrc.0 %
-0.7 %
27
29.8 %
$2,666
src0.src %
Phoenix, AZ
$463,902
src2.src %
-src.5 %
29
43.src %
$src,968
9.3 %
Seattle, WA
$758,src70
src0.src %
-2.6 %
34.5 %
$2,382
src0.4 %
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$372,26src
6.0 %
-src.0 %
src9
27.7 %
$src,683
5.0 %
San Diego, CA
$886,src47
9.9 %
-0.9 %
2src
33.src %
$3,src90
src7.src %
St. Louis, MO
$244,36src
src0.src %
0.0 %
6
25.2 %
$src,328
srcsrc.0 %
Tampa, FL
$39src,497
26.4 %
0.0 %
src5
37.0 %
$2,src66
src5.2 %
Baltimore, MD
$378,396
8.0 %
-0.src %
srcsrc
26.9 %
$src,830
5.7 %
Denver, CO
$624,226
src0.4 %
-src.src %
38.8 %
$2,058
8.7 %
Pittsburgh, PA
$209,583
4.0 %
-src.src %
src5
28.8 %
$src,386
8.3 %
Portland, OR
$565,srcsrc7
6.7 %
-src.5 %
src8
33.2 %
$src,977
9.8 %
Charlotte, NC
$390,203
2src.8 %
-0.src %
srcsrc
33.6 %
$src,866
src4.4 %
Sacramento, CA
$59src,777
4.6 %
-3.2 %
2src
37.4 %
$2,348
7.0 %
San Antonio, TX
$339,620
src6.4 %
-0.src %
src7
33.9 %
$src,527
src0.src %
Orlando, FL
$402,774
26.6 %
0.0 %
src4
3src.9 %
$2,src24
src7.5 %
Cincinnati, OH
$263,460
srcsrc.3 %
0.4 %
5
26.7 %
$src,50src
src2.8 %
Cleveland, OH
$22src,7src6
srcsrc.2 %
0.src %
8
26.6 %
$src,393
9.src %
Kansas City, MO
$287,9src7
srcsrc.6 %
-0.src %
7
26.9 %
$src,399
src0.7 %
Las Vegas, NV
$443,694
src6.9 %
-src.5 %
27
4src.9 %
$src,892
8.src %
Columbus, OH
$304,089
src3.9 %
0.src %
5
27.src %
$src,525
srcsrc.src %
Indianapolis, IN
$273,959
src6.7 %
0.5 %
7
30.5 %
$src,555
src2.3 %
San Jose, CA
$src,526,889
src.8 %
-2.src %
22
25.2 %
$3,456
src0.6 %
Austin, TX
$558,5src6
7.4 %
-src.4 %
37
38.9 %
$src,96src
src0.8 %
Virginia Beach, VA
$33src,650
srcsrc.6 %
0.0 %
2src
20.8 %
$src,662
7.2 %
Nashville, TN
$455,735
24.src %
-src.0 %
src5
37.5 %
$src,927
src3.4 %
Providence, RI
$450,6src9
9.8 %
-0.5 %
src3
2src.2 %
$src,975
srcsrc.9 %
Milwaukee, WI
$270,624
7.2 %
-0.3 %
26
src5.3 %
$src,246
7.8 %
Jacksonville, FL
$379,070
25.4 %
0.0 %
src8
37.3 %
$src,824
src2.src %
Memphis, TN
$235,src02
src7.4 %
-0.2 %
src9
22.4 %
$src,563
src0.5 %
Oklahoma City, OK
$220,247
src4.9 %
0.src %
8
28.5 %
$src,374
8.3 %
Louisville, KY
$243,05src
src0.9 %
0.2 %
7
29.7 %
$src,335
src2.8 %
Hartford, CT
$324,379
src0.7 %
0.0 %
src0
src9.7 %
$src,738
9.6 %
Richmond, VA
$338,835
src2.8 %
0.0 %
7
23.2 %
$src,669
srcsrc.9 %
New Orleans, LA
$272,2src8
src0.9 %
-0.src %
src7
3src.5 %
$src,548
src3.2 %
Buffalo, NY
$247,057
9.0 %
-src.0 %
src2
20.5 %
$src,292
src0.0 %
Raleigh, NC
$45src,607
20.3 %
-src.src %
src2
35.8 %
$src,837
src2.6 %
Birmingham, AL
$249,543
src4.src %
0.9 %
src0
25.9 %
$src,388
9.2 %
Salt Lake City, UT
$580,7src7
7.9 %
-2.6 %
src7
43.2 %
$src,758
src3.7 %
*Table ordered by market size
src The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.
2 Home value figures in the August 2022 Zillow market report represent the raw version of the Zillow Home Value Index. Zillow Research has chosen to present the raw version during this period of unparalleled volatility. The full series of all ZHVI versions, including geographic cuts down to the ZIP code level, are available for download at https://www.zillow.com/research/data/.
3 Raw median days to pending. A smoothed (3-month moving average) version of this metric appeared in previous market reports.
