Bouncing mortgage rates hinder buyers stressed about affordability

The typical home value fell 0.3% from July, the largest monthly decrease since 20srcsrc.Competition for homes is strongest in affordable metros and weakening fastest in expensive ones.Lack of competition among buyers has raised both inventory and listings’ time on the market., /PRNewswire/ — Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow®’s latest market reportsrc. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic.

In addition to affordability challenges, recent volatility in mortgage rates is making it difficult for many borrowers to qualify for a loan or even plan for their purchase.

“Substantial day-to-day and week-to-week rate movements mean that many potential buyers are able to qualify for a loan one week, but not the next, or vice versa,” said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow. “Even buyers able to afford a house at current rates could feel frozen, waiting for mortgage rates to fall dramatically again, like they did from the end of June to mid-July, when rates dropped 50 basis points in just two weeks.”

As the share of median household income needed to pay monthly mortgage costs now stands beyond the 30% level considered to be a financial burden, uncertainty itself could be holding up a large population of buyers who could otherwise still afford to move forward with a loan. It’s likely that this problem will continue until markets stabilize and return to some semblance of normalcy, Olsen said.

The U.S. typical home value fell 0.3% from July to August and now stands at $356,054, as measured by the raw2 Zillow Home Value Index. That’s the largest monthly decline since 20srcsrc and follows a 0.src% decrease in July. Appreciation has receded since peaking in April, but typical home values are still up src4.src% from a year ago and 43.8% since August 20src9, before the pandemic.

Typical mortgage payments show an even starker picture of the astronomical growth of expenses for new homeowners over the past three years. The historic rise in home prices over the pandemic combined with this year’s spiking mortgage rates have pushed the monthly mortgage payment on a newly-purchased typical home, including insurance and taxes, from $897 in August 20src9 to $src,643 – an 83% increase.

Reduced competition has homes lingering on the market. Typical time before a listing goes pending is now src6 days3, three days more than in July — a steeper increase than the market usually sees this time of year — and up from an all-time low of six days in April.

Inventory ticked up, rising src% from July. But that’s by far the smallest monthly increase since February. A significant decline in the flow of new listings to the market over the past two months indicates that the slight rise in total inventory is the result of homes taking longer to sell, rather than extra selling activity. Mortgage rates hovering around 6% are likely dissuading many owners from selling their current homes and entering the market as buyers.

Affordable markets in the Midwest are generally retaining their heat while competition is cooling most rapidly in Western markets, especially those that either cost the most or saw the most extreme appreciation over the pandemic.

Home values rose from July to August in src2 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, led by Birmingham (0.9%), Indianapolis (0.5%), Cincinnati (0.4%) and Louisville (0.2%). Those four all have a typical home value well under $300,000. Miami, in the fifth spot, breaks the trend here, but also features the highest rent growth over the past three years by far, which could be stoking demand for purchases.

Values fell the furthest month over month in San Francisco (-3.4%), Los Angeles (-3.4%), Sacramento (-3.2%) and Salt Lake City (-2.6%).

Listings’ time to pending saw similar trends, decreasing since July by one day in Milwaukee and staying steady in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Columbus and Louisville. Markets with the largest increase were Las Vegas by srcsrc days, Austin (src0), Phoenix (8) and Riverside (7).

Sellers appear to be coming to grips with the new market paradigm. The share of listings with a price cut rose by just one percentage point since July, compared with much steeper hikes in previous months.

Roughly 28% of listings nationally received a price cut — slightly higher than August 20src9’s rate of 22%. The share of listings with a price cut is highest in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Austin. Markets with the lowest rates for price cuts are Milwaukee, New York, Hartford and Boston.

Rent growth continued to ease in August, with typical rent of $2,090 now src2.3% above that of last August — down from a peak of src7.2% annual growth in February. Annual rent growth is strongest in Miami (2src.9%), New York (src7.9%), Orlando (src7.5%) and San Diego (src7.src%).

Metropolitan Area*

August Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) (Raw)

August ZHVI Year-Over-Year Change (Raw)

August ZHVI Month- Over- Month Change (Raw)

Typical Days on Market (Raw)

Share of Listings With a Price Cut (Raw)

Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI)

Zillow Observed Rent Index Year-Over-Year Change

United States

$356,054

src4.src %

-0.3 %

src6

27.6 %

$2,090

src2.3 %

New York, NY

$620,src46

9.2 %

-0.2 %

3src

src5.7 %

$3,342

src7.9 %

Los Angeles, CA

$897,864

6.8 %

-3.4 %

23

26.0 %

$3,024

src2.2 %

Chicago, IL

$3src2,487

9.4 %

-0.5 %

src7

29.src %

$src,979

9.2 %

Dallas–Fort Worth, TX

$39src,567

src9.0 %

-src.4 %

src5

36.src %

$src,882

src3.5 %

Philadelphia, PA

$338,9src4

9.8 %

-0.2 %

src3

23.6 %

$src,869

9.3 %

Houston, TX

$3src2,579

src5.3 %

-0.5 %

src8

3src.3 %

$src,633

7.6 %

Washington, DC

$55src,504

6.2 %

-0.6 %

src4

27.9 %

$2,336

8.5 %

Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL

$474,29src

28.2 %

0.2 %

2src

2src.4 %

$2,9src0

2src.9 %

Atlanta, GA

$383,035

20.3 %

-0.3 %

src6

3src.2 %

$2,020

srcsrc.src %

Boston, MA

$654,482

8.6 %

-0.9 %

srcsrc

20.0 %

$2,9src0

src0.9 %

San Francisco, CA

$src,388,src70

3.0 %

-3.4 %

22

25.src %

$3,33src

6.9 %

Detroit, MI

$239,990

7.3 %

-0.9 %

src3

28.9 %

$src,48src

8.8 %

Riverside, CA

$575,434

srcsrc.0 %

-0.7 %

27

29.8 %

$2,666

src0.src %

Phoenix, AZ

$463,902

src2.src %

-src.5 %

29

43.src %

$src,968

9.3 %

Seattle, WA

$758,src70

src0.src %

-2.6 %

34.5 %

$2,382

src0.4 %

Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN

$372,26src

6.0 %

-src.0 %

src9

27.7 %

$src,683

5.0 %

San Diego, CA

$886,src47

9.9 %

-0.9 %

2src

33.src %

$3,src90

src7.src %

St. Louis, MO

$244,36src

src0.src %

0.0 %

6

25.2 %

$src,328

srcsrc.0 %

Tampa, FL

$39src,497

26.4 %

0.0 %

src5

37.0 %

$2,src66

src5.2 %

Baltimore, MD

$378,396

8.0 %

-0.src %

srcsrc

26.9 %

$src,830

5.7 %

Denver, CO

$624,226

src0.4 %

-src.src %

38.8 %

$2,058

8.7 %

Pittsburgh, PA

$209,583

4.0 %

-src.src %

src5

28.8 %

$src,386

8.3 %

Portland, OR

$565,srcsrc7

6.7 %

-src.5 %

src8

33.2 %

$src,977

9.8 %

Charlotte, NC

$390,203

2src.8 %

-0.src %

srcsrc

33.6 %

$src,866

src4.4 %

Sacramento, CA

$59src,777

4.6 %

-3.2 %

2src

37.4 %

$2,348

7.0 %

San Antonio, TX

$339,620

src6.4 %

-0.src %

src7

33.9 %

$src,527

src0.src %

Orlando, FL

$402,774

26.6 %

0.0 %

src4

3src.9 %

$2,src24

src7.5 %

Cincinnati, OH

$263,460

srcsrc.3 %

0.4 %

5

26.7 %

$src,50src

src2.8 %

Cleveland, OH

$22src,7src6

srcsrc.2 %

0.src %

8

26.6 %

$src,393

9.src %

Kansas City, MO

$287,9src7

srcsrc.6 %

-0.src %

7

26.9 %

$src,399

src0.7 %

Las Vegas, NV

$443,694

src6.9 %

-src.5 %

27

4src.9 %

$src,892

8.src %

Columbus, OH

$304,089

src3.9 %

0.src %

5

27.src %

$src,525

srcsrc.src %

Indianapolis, IN

$273,959

src6.7 %

0.5 %

7

30.5 %

$src,555

src2.3 %

San Jose, CA

$src,526,889

src.8 %

-2.src %

22

25.2 %

$3,456

src0.6 %

Austin, TX

$558,5src6

7.4 %

-src.4 %

37

38.9 %

$src,96src

src0.8 %

Virginia Beach, VA

$33src,650

srcsrc.6 %

0.0 %

2src

20.8 %

$src,662

7.2 %

Nashville, TN

$455,735

24.src %

-src.0 %

src5

37.5 %

$src,927

src3.4 %

Providence, RI

$450,6src9

9.8 %

-0.5 %

src3

2src.2 %

$src,975

srcsrc.9 %

Milwaukee, WI

$270,624

7.2 %

-0.3 %

26

src5.3 %

$src,246

7.8 %

Jacksonville, FL

$379,070

25.4 %

0.0 %

src8

37.3 %

$src,824

src2.src %

Memphis, TN

$235,src02

src7.4 %

-0.2 %

src9

22.4 %

$src,563

src0.5 %

Oklahoma City, OK

$220,247

src4.9 %

0.src %

8

28.5 %

$src,374

8.3 %

Louisville, KY

$243,05src

src0.9 %

0.2 %

7

29.7 %

$src,335

src2.8 %

Hartford, CT

$324,379

src0.7 %

0.0 %

src0

src9.7 %

$src,738

9.6 %

Richmond, VA

$338,835

src2.8 %

0.0 %

7

23.2 %

$src,669

srcsrc.9 %

New Orleans, LA

$272,2src8

src0.9 %

-0.src %

src7

3src.5 %

$src,548

src3.2 %

Buffalo, NY

$247,057

9.0 %

-src.0 %

src2

20.5 %

$src,292

src0.0 %

Raleigh, NC

$45src,607

20.3 %

-src.src %

src2

35.8 %

$src,837

src2.6 %

Birmingham, AL

$249,543

src4.src %

0.9 %

src0

25.9 %

$src,388

9.2 %

Salt Lake City, UT

$580,7src7

7.9 %

-2.6 %

src7

43.2 %

$src,758

src3.7 %

*Table ordered by market size

src The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research.

2 Home value figures in the August 2022 Zillow market report represent the raw version of the Zillow Home Value Index. Zillow Research has chosen to present the raw version during this period of unparalleled volatility. The full series of all ZHVI versions, including geographic cuts down to the ZIP code level, are available for download at https://www.zillow.com/research/data/.

3 Raw median days to pending. A smoothed (3-month moving average) version of this metric appeared in previous market reports.

