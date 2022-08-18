Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month

U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market.

Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That was the weakest pace of sales since November 2015, excluding the three-month pandemic-related drop in the spring of 2020. July sales tumbled 20.2% from a year ago.

The drop-off is the latest sign that the formerly booming housing market is stalling out. Home-building is also drying up, and mortgage applications are falling as more buyers keep to the sidelines.

“We are in a housing recession,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

That is hurting potential buyers while benefiting existing homeowners, many of whom locked in their mortgages at lower rates and have seen their home values soar, he added.

The housing market went into this year the hottest it has been in about 15 years. The pandemic spurred new demand once restrictions loosened around the middle of 2020. Many home buyers looked for more space to work from home while others were willing to move farther from their office as remote work became more widespread. Near-record-low mortgage rates added fuel to the rally, and bidding wars became commonplace throughout the U.S.

Now, sales are slowing and the relentless rise in home prices is showing some signs of easing after repeated new highs. The median sales price of an existing home fell to $403,800 from a record $413,800 in June, the first decline since January, according to NAR.

While a dip in prices in July isn’t uncommon, economists have been watching for signs of easing price pressures as demand slides. Some expect price declines might arrive by year-end.

“We’re going to see a deceleration as we get towards the end of this year and early next year,” said Scott Murray, a financial-markets economist at Nationwide.

Prices should be more stable next year, he added, “which I think is a really good sign not just for the housing market but for inflation.”

Higher borrowing rates have taken much of the air out of the market, economists say. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively to cool inflation, and mortgage rates have climbed in response.

This week, the average 30-year mortgage rate stood at 5.13%, according to housing-finance agency Freddie Mac. That is slightly lower than last week but still well above the 2.86% rate of a year ago. Before this year, mortgage rates hadn’t topped 5% since 2011.

The combination of high prices and rising interest rates has pushed home-buying affordability to its lowest level in decades. People entering the housing market now typically pay 25% of their income on mortgage payments, up from 15% before the pandemic, Mr. Yun said.

Part of the problem is that there aren’t enough homes for sale, which means houses don’t sit on the market very long despite high prices. The median home sold in 14 days in July, matching the fastest pace on record, according to NAR.

At the end of July there were 1.31 million homes available, up 4.8% from June, according to NAR, a sign that the market might be starting to loosen up.

“Just in the last 45 days, it’s a whole new market,” said Quentin Dane, a real-estate agent in Raleigh, N.C. The number of new leads coming into his brokerage has dropped by half, he said, and the inventory of homes for sale has increased. “We’re definitely seeing buyers take a breath,” he said.

Almost 16% of home-purchase agreements that were pending in July fell through, the highest level since April 2020, when the pandemic disrupted the market, according to real-estate brokerage Redfin Corp. Some buyers are backing out if sellers won’t renegotiate the price or make requested repairs, and others are worried about a potential recession, Redfin said.

Nicholas and Katie Carosella started house hunting in the Philadelphia suburbs this spring and lost out to other buyers on two offers. In June, the market started to shift, Mr. Carosella said.

“All of a sudden, as mortgage rates continued to climb, it seemed like there was a frenzy of houses coming on the market,” he said. Homes started sitting on the market longer, especially those that needed renovations. “Buyers were becoming pickier,” he said.

The Carosellas had their third offer accepted in June for about 3.3% above the asking price. When they listed their current home for sale in July, it also sold slightly over the asking price.

The share of first-time buyers in the market fell to 29% in July, from 30% a year earlier. About 24% of July existing-home sales were purchased in cash, up from 23% in the same month a year ago, NAR said.

Existing-home sales fell the most month-over-month in the West, down 30.4% from a year ago, and in the South, down 19.6%.

Other indicators this week also point to a housing market that is grinding down.

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence fell for the eighth straight month in August to the lowest level since May 2020, the National Association of Home Builders said this week. About one-fifth of builders surveyed said they had reduced prices in the past month, NAHB said.

Mortgage applications fell 2.3% last week from the preceding week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

And housing starts, a measure of U.S. home-building, fell 9.6% in July from June, the Commerce Department said this week. Residential permits, which can be a bellwether for future home construction, fell 1.3%.

Private-sector residential spending fell at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 14% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department. That contributed to a 0.9% decline in overall economic growth during the quarter.

Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said he expects residential investment to fall at a 16% rate in the third quarter, now under way.

“Housing has gone from a tailwind in 2020 and 2021 to a big headwind for the economy,” he said.

