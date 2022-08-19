Home Uncategorized Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month
Uncategorized

Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month

by News
0 views

U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market.

Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That was the weakest pace of sales since November 2015, excluding the three-month pandemic-related drop in the spring of 2020. July sales tumbled 20.2% from a year ago.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami

FedPoly Ede Student Lands In Prison For Attempted...

Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight...

Update: Police arrest Anambra LG chairman suspended from...

Timeline: Week 25 of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Anambra police arrests syndicate who blackmail victims with...

Army jawan on leave shot dead in Patna...

Bilkis Bano condemns release of her convicted rapists...

Turkey’s President Erdoğan, UN’s Guterres to meet Ukraine...

Ukrainian attacks in Crimea weaken Russia’s military capacity

Leave a Reply