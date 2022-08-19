Home Sales Dropped in July for Sixth Straight Month

U.S. existing home sales fell in July for the sixth straight month, the longest streak of declines in more than eight years, as higher mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale are cooling this once red-hot market.

Sales of previously owned homes dipped 5.9% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That was the weakest pace of sales since November 2015, excluding the three-month pandemic-related drop in the spring of 2020. July sales tumbled 20.2% from a year ago.