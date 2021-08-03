Home improvement big box stores update COVID mask policies – KLKN

Home Depot & Lowe’s have adjusted their polices based on the increase in COVID cases nationwide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two big names in home improvement have updated their mask policies nationwide.

Both Home Depot and Lowe’s updated their policies effective Monday in light of growing COVID cases.

LOWE’S UPDATE 8/2:

“The health and safety of our associates and customers continue to be our highest priority. Because of the increased cases of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the delta variant, effective August 2, Lowe’s associates are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business – regardless of vaccination status. Lowe’s will continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them.”

“At Lowe’s, we understand the important role our stores play in providing essential products and services to our customers, government officials, and first responders, and we have taken steps to ensure we can continue to support customers and our more than 300,000 associates. We have committed nearly $1.3 billion in COVID-related support for associates, store safety, and community pandemic relief.”

HOME DEPOT UPDATE 8/2:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S., beginning August 2, we’ll require all associates, contractors, and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations, and customers’ homes or businesses, regardless of vaccination status. We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one.”

“Home Depot continues to strongly encourage all associates to get the COVID-19 vaccine and offers free resources to cover childcare, transportation and find an appointment. Associates should visit livethelorangelife.com/covid19vaccine for more information.”

MENARDS (Updated May 2021 – no August update):

“We are working hard to keep our stores clean. Increased cleaning procedures have been implemented to disinfect our facilities. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) acknowledges the closer you are to others, the greater the need to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Menard’s says it is following the May 13th CDC guideline that reads:

Vaccinated persons do not need to wear a mask (but we would deeply appreciate it if you would).

Not vaccinated persons do need to wear a mask (and we deeply appreciate you doing so).

We have placed reminders throughout the store to encourage people to remain six feet apart from each other. In addition, we have placed dividers and floor markings in the areas of heaviest traffic to implement safe distancing.