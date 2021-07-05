Home and Away spoilers – Ziggy confronts Justin over lie – digitalspy.com

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away‘s Ziggy Astoni stands up for herself on UK screens next week after discovering that Justin Morgan lied about his reasons for firing her.

Justin (James Stewart) left Ziggy shellshocked when he sacked her from the garage with little explanation.

In upcoming episodes on Channel 5, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is stunned as Justin claims that he made his decision following complaints about her work.

Justin falsely makes out that Ziggy made mistakes on numerous jobs, so he had no choice but to take action.

However, Justin’s partner Leah Patterson-Baker (Ada Nicodemou) soon sets the record straight in order to free Ziggy from her self-doubt.

Leah explains that Justin is behaving erratically due to his ongoing painkiller addiction.

Ziggy confides in her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about this and he encourages her to confront Justin about the situation.

Bracing herself, Ziggy visits Justin and demands her job back, pointing out that she can keep an eye on things at the garage while he isn’t well.

For the first time in a while, Justin is appreciative of Ziggy’s help and agrees that she can run the business in his absence.

Later on, Justin’s behaviour takes another turn for the worse when he wakes up in the middle of the night and begins searching for medication.

Leah has vowed to take control of his painkiller use so that he can’t over-medicate again, but Justin refuses to accept this and demands the pills.

When Justin’s demeanour becomes frightening, Leah runs to the bathroom and locks herself away from him.

Even afterwards, Justin continues to bang on the door, pleading with Leah to listen to him.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, July 16 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

