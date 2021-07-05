Home and Away spoilers – Mac reaches a breakthrough – digitalspy.com

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away‘s Mackenzie Booth is mortified on UK screens next week as she watches back footage showing her drunk at a party.

Mac (Emily Weir) has been on a downward spiral following the heartbreak of her split from Ari Parata and the loss of their baby.

In next week’s episodes on Channel 5, Mac becomes intrigued when she learns that Nikau Parata is hosting a house party in order to raise the profile of his new modelling career.

Mac decides to gatecrash the occasion and enjoys the free drinks, quickly becoming intoxicated.

Ari tries to remove Mac from the gathering, but she fights back and refuses to leave.

Mac also publicly throws herself at her recent love interest Emmett Ellison, who rejects her again.

In the end, Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) arrives to sort things out and drags her out of the party kicking and screaming.

Later on, Dean finds Mac watching a video of the incident that has been posted online.



Mac is shocked to see how out of control she was and apologises to Dean for her recent behaviour towards him.

Mac finally accepts that she has gone too far, but admits that she isn’t sure how to fix things after alienating all of her friends.

Dean promises Mac that it’s never too late to fix things in her life, but when he checks up on her the next morning, he’s baffled to find that she has disappeared.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby. You can contact the Sands National Helpline on 0808 164 3332, or email helpline@sands.org.uk.

