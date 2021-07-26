Home and Away spoilers – Christian Green rejects Rachel Young – digitalspy.com

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away‘s Christian Green faces another difficult situation next week as his patient Rachel Young reveals her feelings for him.

Christian (Ditch Davey) has spent weeks dedicating his time to Rachel after she was injured in a terrifying skydiving accident.

Rachel (Marny Kennedy) was treated by Christian at the scene of the accident as he happened to be at the airfield at the time.

Christian saw this as fate, so postponed his wedding in order to oversee the rest of Rachel’s care at the hospital. He was convinced that he was destined to save Rachel’s life.

Endemol ShineChannel 5

In upcoming episodes on Channel 5, Christian tells Rachel that she’s finally ready to be discharged from the hospital.

Rachel is hesitant to return to everyday life – partly because Christian will no longer be around to spend time with her.

Meanwhile, Christian confronts his colleague Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) after she rudely snubbed him and Rachel earlier on.

Jasmine makes no apologies for being standoffish, explaining how bad she feels for Christian’s fiancée Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), who has constantly come second to Rachel in recent weeks.

Endemol ShineChannel 5

Later on, Christian pops into Rachel’s room to say goodnight, but he gets more than he bargained for when she reaches out to touch him.

Christian finally realises that he has given Rachel mixed messages about the nature of their relationship.

Christian gently explains that he never saw Rachel as a romantic match and there’s nothing between them.

Rachel is confused as she’s well aware of how much Christian has sacrificed for her. Could this ultimately lead to Tori and Christian uniting again?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, August 2 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

