Home and Away reveals car crash aftermath as lives hang in the balance – digitalspy.com

Home and Away has teased what’s to come following yesterday’s huge car crash, revealing that “lives hang in the balance”.

In Australia yesterday evening (Thursday, July 22), the long-running series aired a triple bill that saw Nikau Parata, Dean Thompson and Mia Anderson get into a horrific accident, after swerving to try and miss a kangaroo on the road.

The former was thrown out of the vehicle and the others were trapped inside as it teetered on a cliff’s edge and in the soap’s latest teaser, news of the event has made its way back to Summer Bay.

As Nikau’s uncle Ari frets about Mia (Anna Samson) and the pair’s unborn baby, Bella Nixon worries about ex-boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor), concerned she’ll never get the chance to tell Nikau that she still loves him.

The pair split due to Nikau cheating on her with Sienna Blake and had an awkward exchange more recently when she rebuffed him after he tried to kiss her during a friendly chat.

Back at the crash site, an injured Nikau attempts to flag down a passing car, but he collapses not long after he starts waving. Later, the promo glimpses Dean almost flatlining in an ambulance and Nikau looking in bad shape in hospital, while Mia’s condition is deliberately kept in the dark.

The trailer also introduces Harley Bonner as Dr Logan Bennett, who’s involved in the rescue scenes.

All of the scenes mentioned above are scheduled to air in Australia in two weeks’ time, following the Tokyo-based Olympics, and in September in the UK.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia). Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

