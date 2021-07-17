‘Hollywood Ripper’ serial killer sentenced to death for the murders of 2 women and attempted murder of another – CNN

(CNN) The man known as the “Hollywood Ripper” was sentenced to death on Friday in the murders of two women and the attempted murder of another, a court spokesperson told CNN.

Michael Gargiulo, 45, was found guilty of the charges by a California jury in August 2019.

The case, which was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and other procedural issues, came under a national microscope because one of his victims was murdered on the night she had plans to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who later testified during the trial.

Prosecutors had painted Gargiulo as a killer who charmed women in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, suggesting he was a friendly neighbor and handyman before breaking into their homes and stabbing them to death.

Gargiulo maintains his innocence. CNN has reached out to Gargiulo’s attorney Daniel Nardoni for comment.