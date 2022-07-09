Hold Peter Obi responsible if anything happens to me – Omokri

A socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, has alleged threats to his life for not supporting the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Omokri on Friday said that his life and that of his family are at risk for criticising Peter Obi on social media.

Omokri had in previous posts noted that Obi would not become Nigeria’s next President.

He chastised the former Anambra Governor for describing himself as a pilot and other Presidential candidates as “mere drivers” in one of his latest interviews.

According to Omokri, his statement has led to threats from Obi’s followers known as ‘Obidients’

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “The threats are too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible.

“He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!

“Other Nigerians are observing what you people are doing to me. I reiterate what I said. Peter Obi was wrong to describe himself as a pilot and other Presidential candidates as “mere drivers”. The people of Kano heard it. The North heard. Other Nigerians heard it!”