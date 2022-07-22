hoist-tricolour-at-your-home-on-august-13-15:-pm-narendra-modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (

tricolour

at every home) movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15.

In a series of tweets, he said this movement will deepen our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted. “Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build India of their dreams,” the PM said.

He added, “This year, when we are marking

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This will deepen our connect with the national flag.”

Modi also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The government has envisioned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ exercise in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Union home minister Amit Shah last Sunday held a virtual meeting with CMs to discuss the hoisting of tricolour at 20 crore homes in the run-up to 75 years of Independence. A statement by the home ministry said the main objective of the programme is that the national flag should be flown at all homes from August 13-15 through public participation, and government and private establishments will also be involved in this effort. 0External affairs minister

S Jaishankar

made an appeal to Indians, including those living abroad, to join the movement and hoist the tricolour.

