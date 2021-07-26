HKTDC Twin Jewellery Events Open in Hong Kong – Business Wire

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, opened on 25 July at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and will run until 29 July. The twin shows are the first two physical trade fairs to be staged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), since the pandemic began and are being held in a hybrid format for the first time, with both physical and online exhibitions. The online show will run until 5 August to help global jewellers capture business opportunities as the pandemic continues.

The physical fairs have attracted close to 440 exhibitors and are open to jewellery-loving public visitors for the first time. Exhibitors are coming from Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Switzerland and the United States. Some of the overseas exhibitors are also joining the online exhibition. In addition to local trade buyers, the HKTDC has mobilised its 50 global offices to invite overseas buyers to take part in the fairs and conduct business deals via video conferencing.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said: “The HKTDC twin jewellery shows provide a one-stop marketing and sourcing platform to showcase the latest and finest jewellery items as well as raw materials, helping Hong Kong to maintain its position as a trading and sourcing hub for this important sector. We are happy to see that the jewellery export and retail markets have been picking up, and we hope our fairs can assist industry players in navigating the current challenges.”

A host of seminars are being held during the twin shows, helping to broaden the horizons of jewellery industry players. Speakers include representative from De Beers, Chan Tai Fook, the Gemological Association of Hong Kong and more. There are also expert talks aimed specifically at jewellery-loving visitors. They include a representative from jewellery college L’ECOLE sharing on the art and science of rubies; representatives from the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong and Jade Manufacturers Association discussing how to appreciate rare-colour diamonds; and a representative from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) introducing its pearl evaluation methods.

Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com



Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: hkdgp.hktdc.com