HIV+ patients’ stir over ‘drugs shortage’ on for close to a month

NEW DELHI: As protest by a group of HIV-positive people alleging shortage of certain antiretroviral (

ARV

) drugs reached 29th day on Thursday, officials from

National Aids Control Organisation

(

NACO

) held a meeting with them and assured fresh supply of medicines.

While the officials claimed that fresh supplies were being expedited and airlifted to priority locations, the protesters said they will continue the dharna until “all HIV patients in India start receiving one month of medicines”.

They have been alleging complete unavailability of certain drugs, including those for children living with HIV, and random shifting to another class of drugs for most of the patients.

They said that non-availability of drugs for the next few weeks could lead to serious complications.

Official sources said the officers have been in constant touch with the protesters from the day they launched the dharna at NACO’s Chanderlok office premises.

