‘Hitman 3’ Lust DLC is coming next week – NME

Hitman 3 will be getting its new Lust DLC – the next expansion based around one of the seven deadly sins – next week.

Season of Lust is the fourth instalment in Hitman 3’s seven-part expansion, following on from the Season of Sloth.

“Find your secret admirer in the Lust Assignation Escalation and go deep into the mind of Agent 47,” says the official release.

“Experience a new take on the Berlin location and unlock new sin-themed items and suit to show off your insatiable Lust.”

IO Interactive launched the Season of Lust with a cool new trailer, showing off some of 47’s new gear and outfits while a sultry voice asks: “Do you like to party, 47?” Check out the trailer below:

Agent 47’s new, slick red outfit is The Scarlet Suit, which can be obtained as part of the DLC. There’s also the Serpent’s Tongue crossbow as well as another unknown weapon, merely referred to as the Serpent’s Bite.

A new assignment will also be given under the name The Lust Assignation. The presence of a masquerade and a creepy-looking club brings back memories of the Blood Money mission, A Dance with the Devil. But the snake-themed tattoos feel different… and make the new, snake-themed items make a lot more sense.

The 7 Deadly Sins expansion is made up of seven DLC packs – each one based around one of the biblical deadly sins (Greed, Pride, Sloth, Lust, Envy, Gluttony and Wrath). Each new DLC adds new weapons, cosmetic upgrades, and a new assignment.

Each DLC pack is available for £4.19 ($4.99) or you can purchase the full seven-episode expansion for £24 ($29), which will be available upon each DLC’s release.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

