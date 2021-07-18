Hit The Track At Top Speed in Codemaster’s F1 2021 Today! – COGconnected

Race As Your Favorite Drivers in F1 2021

Following the acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts, the developer-publisher duo have officially launched their first title, F1 2021! F1 2021 is now available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. F1 2021’s Standard Edition is available for USD$59.99 while the Deluxe Edition goes for USD$74.99. The benefits of the Deluxe Edition include seven iconic F1 Drivers in the My Team game mode, exclusive customization content for the drivers, 18,0000 Pit Coins and the Braking Point Content Pack.

In F1 2021, players will be given the opportunity to use their favorite drivers, teams and circuits from the 2021 FIA World Championship. The game also introduces new modes that will set itself apart from its predecessors such as an expanded career mode and Braking Point.

In Braking Point, players must rise from the ranks of Formula 2 into Formula 1, while learning about team dynamics and having run-ins with other drivers. The expanded career mode allows players to raise together or against their friends. The career mode will also include Real-Season Start putting players in the position of drivers in races that have already occurred with their standing at that point in time.

F1 2021 plans to utilize the next-generation technology as it boasts upgraded visuals highlighting track models, vehicle design, and more. Ray Tracing allows photorealism in different modes and Performance Mode grants faster loading time as well as 60FPS+ on capable hardware.

Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director for Codemasters, was excited for the launch, stating, “The excitement around Formula 1® racing is truly palpable this season and launching F1 2021 on current and next-gen consoles gives us the opportunity to bring in players from around the world to live out their F1 dreams…We are excited for players to jump into the world for themselves as they climb the ranks and race against their friends or foes for a chance to win it all.”

