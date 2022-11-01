‘Hit the ground running’ — Osogbo NBA charges new national President, Yakubu Maikyau

The Osogbo branch of the Nigerian Bar Association has charged the newly sworn-in national president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, to hit the ground running in discharging his electoral promises to the bar.

The Osun NBA chapter urged the new president to fulfill his promise to justify the trust invested in him by over 22,000 members of the Association who elected him.

This charge was made in a congratulatory message to the new President, signed by NBA Osogbo branch Chairman and Publicity Secretary of the branch Hassan Agbelekale, Esq and Dawood Ajetunmobi, Esq, in Osogbo on Sunday.

As the 31st President of NBA, according to the release, he has a burden of performance, especially coming on the heels of the achievement recorded by the immediate past president, Mr Olumide Akpata, adding that history beckons on Maikyahu to deliver on all his electoral promises so as to take the Bar to an enviable height.

‘’Your assumption of office comes at a time when our Association needs a purposeful leadership, a leader that will unite all, a leader that will give direction, a leader that will take care of the welfare of his members, a leader that will take decisions that stand the test of time on national issues. It is our humble wish that the Bar has found one in you”, the release added.

“While looking forward to a robust relationship between our branch and the new administration led by Mr YC Makyahu, we wish to assure Mr President of our continued support. Once again, congratulations to our new President Mr YC Makyahu,’’ it added.

