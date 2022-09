‘Hit somebody! Maul somebody!’ Kirk Herbstreit gushes over son getting in Ohio State game

With one minute to go in Ohio State football’s 52-21 rout of Wisconsin, Kirk Herbstreit had the chance to watch one of his sons line up for the Buckeyes.

Zak Herbstreit, who joined the Ohio State football program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on, lined up as the Buckeyes’ tight end to the delight of his father, the former Ohio State quarterback who was finishing up his duties as color commentator for the TV broadcast.

Kirk Herbstreit:ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit living in Ohio again for youngest son's high school games

“What do you have for us 89?” Kirk Herbstreit said. “Hit somebody. Maul somebody.”

Zak Herbstreit helped the Buckeyes offensive line create space for Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden, who carried the ball for three yards on the offense’s final play of the game.

“Take the big fella and just keep moving him,” Kirk Herbstreit said as he and play-by-play announcer broke down Zak’s film.

Zak Herbstreit was an Ohio State walk-on in 2021Zak Herbstreit played tight end at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, catching four touchdown passes and being named first-team all-region as a senior.

But as Zak Herbstreit left the field, Kirk Herbstreit was fixated on his son’s mustache, something, he said, that reminded him of the pilots from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Zak Herbstreit and Toby Wilson of the Ohio State University football team check into the Hyatt Grandview on Sunday, August 8, 2022. They will stay in the hotel for 13 days during fall training camp.

“I just don’t know with the stache,” Kirk Herbstreit said. “I don’t know what’s going on with that.”

Zak Herbstreit’s brother Chase, currently a 2025 quarterback at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, also visited his father in the broadcast booth during the game.

