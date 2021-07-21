Hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’ to be dubbed into Persian – The Times of Israel

The hit Israeli television espionage action series “Fauda” is to be translated into Persian and broadcast to Iran, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported Tuesday.

The show will be transmitted by Persian-language Manoto TV, which broadcasts via satellite from London to the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

All three seasons of the series are being translated and dubbed into Persian in preparation for the broadcasts, according to the report.

“Fauda” focuses on an undercover commando unit of the Israeli army whose members embed themselves in the Palestinian community, gathering intelligence and preventing terror attacks.

Both of the show’s creators — Avi Issacharoff, an Arab affairs analyst for The Times of Israel news website, and actors Lior Raz — served in the army unit depicted in the series.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

“We are proud that ‘Fauda’ is being broadcast by the station, and for the first time will let the Persian-speaking audience watch the show and see the [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict from an angle they are not familiar with,” Issacharoff said.

Manoto TV is part of the Marjan Television group owned by Kayvan and Marjan Abbassi. According to the report, it has an audience of some 25 million people.

Netflix picked up “Fauda” in 2016, the year after its start in Israel. Via the streaming service, it has been broadcast in more than 190 countries.

Late last year it was announced that producers are working on a fourth season of the show.

One of Fauda’s writers, Moshe Zonder, also partnered with writer Omri Shenha to create the espionage thriller “Tehran.” The series, in Hebrew and Persian, tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital. Sultan is joined by cast members Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy. Created by Israel’s Kan network, it was the first non-English series released on Apple’s streaming service after debuting in June 2020 in Israel.