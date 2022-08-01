hit-and-run-truck-driver-kills-motorcyclist-in-anambra

A vehicle driver on Monday hit and killed a motorcyclist along Ihiala-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State,

The Anambra Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) which confirmed the incident said the driver ran away from the scene.

FRSC’s State Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, attributed the accident to speeding and loss of control.

Irelewuyi said three male adults were involved in the crash and one of them, the motorcyclist, was killed.

“An unidentified driver of a trailer with no registration number and a Sayang Motorcycle with no registration number were involved in the traffic crash.

“The FRSC rescue team from Ihiala packed the remains of the dead victim in a poly bag and deposited it at Our Lady of Lourdes Mortuary, Ihiala,” he said.

Commiserating with the family of the victim, Irelewuyi warned motorists against speeding and advised them to ensure that they keep to the recommended speed limit.