historic-2022-world-cup-in-qatar-is-a-gamechanger-for-fans-and-players,-feels-cafu

The World Cup-winning right-back praised the compact nature of the tournament and also feels Brazil can do well in Qatar…

Legendary Brazilian right-back Cafu feels that the 2022 World Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar, could be historic and will be considered the greatest in history.

The former AS Roma star is one of Brazil’s most decorated players and is no stranger to World Cup achievements. He was part of the Brazil team which won the 1994 World Cup and led his country to the title in 2002.

Cafu, having played in Asia’s first-ever World Cup in South Korea/Japan in 2002, feels the continent’s second World Cup next year in Qatar will be special. The host nation has grand plans for the tournament and all the venues are world-class with technological features like the Advanced Cooling Tech and more installed.

“Qatar has changed a lot since my last visit before the pandemic. Every year the country progresses at such a fast rate that it is like visiting a new city or country. The infrastructure (for the World Cup) is now 95 per cent complete so they are almost ready for next year’s World Cup that I believe will be one of the greatest in history,” the Qatar Legacy Ambassador told the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC).

“I am very impressed by the way Qatar has dedicated themselves to ensuring this is an amazing tournament.

The 51-year-old also highlighted the fact that all eight venues for the 2022 World Cup are within an hour’s distance of each other, adding to the compact nature of the World Cup. Cafu feels this will be a game-changer for both players and fans alike.

“At Qatar 2022 you will have an entire World Cup compacted into a small area. You will have all the venues, fan zones and facilities in one place with just a short distance to travel between any two venues. For example, the longest distance between stadiums is just 75km so fans will be able to watch two or maybe even three live games in a single day.

“This is wonderful for the fans, but it is also great for the players. With less travel the players won’t be as tired as they can get more rest between games which should hopefully result in better performances on the pitch and less injuries.”

Cafu also felt that fans are in for a treat while watching the World Cup in Qatar’s amazing venues.

“I had the opportunity to visit Qatar earlier this year for the FIFA Club World Cup. My experience of the country during this tournament was wonderful as I had the opportunity to watch great games and see great teams in the stands as a fan. Watching football in Qatar’s new state of the art stadiums is the stuff of dreams for someone that loves football. Everything has been considered to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”

Cafu also recounted his experience of travelling between two of the World Cup venues and touche upon the sights that amazed him earlier this year.

“We travelled the longest distance possible between two World Cup stadiums – from Al Janoub to Al Bayt – taking in all the beautiful sights along the way. The journey took us just over one hour in total which really highlighted to me just how compact this World Cup will be. All the fans and everyone in Qatar for the World Cup will be part of the action from start to finish and it should help create a special atmosphere.”

The Brazilian way of playing football

Cafu felt that Brazil have a good chance of shining in Qatar. With a talented team led by Neymar, he felt the Selecao can win the World Cup after a gap of 20 years.

“Brazil will always be a very competitive team on the world stage because as a country we love football and always produce talented players. What the current Brazil team need is a long streak of great games and great results and I think this will lead to great achievements once again.”

Brazil’s way of playing football has always captured football fans’ attention, especially the Brazilian teams of the 90s of which Cafu was an integral part. Cafu explained how that identity was created.

“What made the Brazilian team of 1990s unforgettable is not only winning titles but the way that Brazil won titles. From 1990 to 2006, the Brazilian team won almost every competition it played in, including Copa América, Confederations Cup and the World Cup.

“Brazil created a very strong identity during this time in the minds of the fans, other players, the press, the critics. I think this identity of playing the Brazilian way is also what made this team special. During that time everyone had the desire and belief to try and win every game the Brazil way. This made us very difficult to beat.”

Copa America’s relevance and Brazil’s chances

Brazil are currently at the 2021 Copa America and have reached the quarter-final where they will take on Chile next. While many feel that Copa America’s importance is reduced, Cafu, who has won two Copa titles with Brazil, disagrees.

“During my career I had the privilege of playing for Brazil at the Copa America four times, winning it in both ‘97 and ‘99. The Copa América experience is always amazing for a player as playing for your country at this tournament is a special moment in any career. It is always an extremely competitive competition with the best players in the world. A lot of people don’t view the Copa América as being as important as winning the World Cup, but when it starts, nobody wants to lose.”