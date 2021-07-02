By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared war against use of mannequins, threatening to apprehend and prosecute users of the object for the display of clothes in the state.

Hisbah Commander-General, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn-Sina declared that the use of mannequins to display clothes is unIslamic and contravenes the provision of Islamic injunctions hence the decision to ban the use of the object by tailors, supermarkets, boutique owners and others in the state.

Ibn-Sina said the use of the object is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public and that which is against teachings of Islam.

He said, “Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam.

“The ban excludes headless mannequins.

“We have divided Kano into five areas for the monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state,” Ibn-Sina said.

The Hisbah Commander-General however maintained that sensitization will be carried out among persons affected and users of the object.

