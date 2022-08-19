Home NEWS Hisbah burns 5,550 bottles of alcohol in Jigawa
The Jigawa State Hisbah Command has burned over 5,550 bottles of alcohol worth N3.2million.

State Hisbah commandant Ibrahim Dahiru, stated this after destruction of the alcohol in Kazaure local government.

He said the alcohol was intercepted in the command’s ongoing operations in the state.

“Within weeks we have seized alcoholic drinks totalling 5,550 bottles and cans it claimed were worth N3.2 million,” he said.

Dahiru said the exercise was conducted after receiving a court verdict authorising the destruction of the alcohol.

He noted that the exercise is in line with Islamic teachings that forbid alcohol consumption and all other intoxicants.

Dahiru said the command will sustain its fight against the immoral act across the state.

