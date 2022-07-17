his-name-being-used-to-drag-sonia-gandhi-into-row:-ahmed-patel’s-daughter

NEW DELHI: Mumtaz Patel, daughter of late Congress leader

Ahmed Patel

, lashed out at BJP for “maligning a person who is not around to defend himself”, as she dismissed as lies the claims made by the SIT and the ruling party about her father.

“It is really unfortunate that a deceased person’s name is being used. . . The party (Congress) has taken a stand and I have full faith that they will stand by him (Ahmed Patel),” Mumtaz said, as she took to the media.

She said it was weird that Teesta Setalvad was being called politically ambitious who was coordinating with Congress, but that she did not get a

Rajya Sabha

nomination or a ministry during the ten years of

UPA

government, as she is being alleged to have desired.

“I guess Ahmed Patel’s name still holds weight to be used for political conspiracies to malign the opposition. Why during the UPA years, Teesta Setalvad was not rewarded and made Rajya Sabha member, and why the Centre uptill 2020 did not prosecute my father for hatching such a big conspiracy,” she said. “These all appear to be very loose allegations, which have just been made,” she said.

Saying that the Patel family was hurt by the claims made by BJP, she said her father’s name was being used both to malign him and to drag Congress chief Sonia Gandhi into the controversy.

She said, “So their campaign for Gujarat election has begun by dragging Ahmed Patel’s name in conspiracy theories. They did it before election when he was alive and are still doing it when he is no more. ” Mumtaz said her father was called Ahmed “mian” Patel in 2012 Gujarat elections (by Narendra Modi) and then in 2017, an issue of terror was raised, and now in 2022 again, her late father’s name was being misused.

