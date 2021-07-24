Hina Khan remembers her late father as she dons his clothes: ‘It feels as if I am hugging you’ – The Indian Express









Hina Khan’s father had passed away in April this year. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan on Friday remembered her father, who passed away earlier this year. The actor posted a selfie in which she was seen wearing her father’s clothes. Sharing the picture, Hina expressed that her father’s clothes give her ‘peace and strength. “Wearing your clothes gives me so much peace and strength it feels as if I am hugging you daddy. #DaddysStrongGirl” her post read.

Earlier this month, Hina shared a set of adorable photos on Instagram and expressed how her father was “the first one to clap” for her.

Hina Khan posted this picture on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

“Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, 🥺 #Always The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly). Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad. Three Months Today. 20th April 2021. DADDYS STRONG GURL. This is what u always called me. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad,” she captioned the post. Hina Khan’s father passed away in April after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Hina will be seen in an upcoming cross-border drama Lines. The film also features Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani in pivotal roles.

Lines follows Hina’s character, a Kashmiri girl, who wishes to unite her grandmother with her sister on the other side of the border. And just when the two sisters unite, things take a turn for the worse as the Kargil war begins. Hina’s character is seen saying in the trailer that she wished one day she woke up and there were no lines drawn between India and Pakistan. The trailer of Lines released earlier this month. The film will premiere on July 29.

Lines is a part of the Voot Select Film Festival, which begins from July 24.