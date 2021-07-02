Home Business Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance announces Ohio Senate run
Business

Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance announces Ohio Senate run

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
hillbilly-elegy-author-jd.-vance-announces-ohio-senate-run

J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Venture capitalist and Yale Law School graduate J.D. Vance announced on Thursday that he is running for Senate in Ohio as a Republican, using his kickoff campaign to criticize “the elites and the ruling class” who are “robbing us blind.”

Vance, 36, has the support of billionaire PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who invested in the fund Vance runs and donated $10 million to Protect Ohio Values, a pro-Vance super PAC that is now running digital ads to boost his name recognition. This is Thiel’s “largest disclosed political donation ever,” Politico reports, and helps Vance in what is becoming a crowded primary field.

Vance, a Marine veteran and the author of the memoir Hillbilly Elegy, is one of several Republicans who want to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — others in the race include former state treasurer Josh Mandel; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken; and businessmen Bernie Moreno and Mike Gibbons. A GOP strategist who asked not to be named told Politico it’s “anybody’s game,” and now that Vance has “entered the race it is more unclear than ever who has the advantage.”

Vance announced his candidacy in his hometown of Middletown, and hit the current conservative talking points — he decried critical race theory and criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Politico reports. He also declared that if Americans “look at every issue in this country, every issue I believe traces back to this fact: On the one hand, the elites in the ruling class in this country are robbing us blind, and on the other, if you dare complain about it, you are a bad person.”

You may also like

Men are rapidly losing their close friends, poll finds

Texas nonprofit shares bizarre cheat sheet for identifying CRT buzzwords in the classroom

Anti-woke zealots are trying to politically purge the military

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Covid: Australia to halve arrivals and trial home...

Sir Richard Branson sets 11 July to make...

We should all understand ‘white rage’ and its...

There’s a crime wave. Why are Tarrant police...

$100 oil? Analysts predict the outlook for crude...

Consumer prices jump 2.4% y/y in June; eggs...

Australia further curbs new arrivals due to risks...

On unemployment? You’ll have to prove you’re looking...

Philippine villagers fear twin perils: Volcano and COVID-19

Tiger Global leads $42M Series B in Nigerian...

Leave a Reply