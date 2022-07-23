hilarious-reactions-as-wizkid’s-heavily-pregnant-baby-mama,-jada-hints-at-craving-“bread-and-ice-cubes”

Hilarious reactions have trailed a recent post by singer Wizkid’s pregnant baby mama, Jada, hinting at a craving for bread and ice cubes.

The expectant mother of one shared her cravings on Twitter after recently revealing her baby bump in a photo with her father and was seen sporting a noticeable baby bulge at the singer’s recent birthday dinner.

Pregnant women frequently experience strange cravings, and over time, husbands have spoken up about their experiences with their wives’ pregnancy cravings.

Well, on Thursday, pregnant Jada posted a picture of two slices of bread with ice cubes in between them and said she was thinking about trying that combination.

This stirred humorous responses from netizens especially fans of her baby daddy, Wizkid.

Reacting @Darmson2 wrote, “Anything you want just make sure our girl is kicking”.

@Hoversy, “When you’re extremely rich, to eat rubbish food go dey hungry you. I get.”

@Betalife09, “As baba wizzy be bread 🍞 winner of the house… You wan be the ice wey dey cool am down.”

According to reports the Nigerian iconic musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known better as Wizkid and his manager/baby mama, Jada Pollock are expecting their second child.

IG blogger, The Tattle Room in a recent update on their page disclosed how the singer and his third baby mama, Jada P who live together in London were spotted on Sunday night, May 29th at an event.

Jada was said to have been spotted with a visible baby bump which cause her to stay away from cameras. Meanwhile, a photo which was shared by Jada on her IG story a while back, showing a possible baby bump also sorts of solidify the report.