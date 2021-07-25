Highly Anticipated Android Auto Update Gets Delayed – autoevolution

Reported earlier this year, the problem has already been acknowledged by Google itself, with the Android Auto team working together with Samsung specifically on resolving it.

Back in June, Google announced the South Koreans would include this highly anticipated fix in the July 2021 update for the Galaxy S21 series, but as it turns out, the phone maker needs a little bit more time to finally ship the update to everybody out there.

In a post a few hours ago, a member of the Android Auto team reveals the Android Auto fix for Galaxy S21 users is now scheduled to land in September.

“Samsung has only released a security update in July which does not contain the fix for this issue. Samsung will roll out a fix for this issue starting September as part of Maintenance release (MR) and not in monthly security updates,” the post reads.

Indeed, users who installed the July 2021 update released by Samsung for the Galaxy S21 didn’t notice any reliability refinements for the Android Auto experience, and this post confirms no such improvements have been included in the first place.

There’s not much you can do in the meantime if Android Auto crashes on your Samsung Galaxy S21. According to most users, the whole thing happens only when unlocking the phone, so in theory, one way to avoid the crash is to just keep the device locked during the whole time Android Auto is running.

There’s no temporary workaround to restore Android Auto on the Galaxy S21 and the generic fixes, which include downgrading to an earlier version of the app, clearing the cache, or changing cables, don’t seem to produce any improvements for users struggling with this glitch.