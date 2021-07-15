Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold – Nature.com

Abstract
Proteins are essential to life, and understanding their structure can facilitate a mechanistic understanding of their function. Through an enormous experimental effort1–4, the structures of around 100,000 unique proteins have been determined5, but this represents a small fraction of the billions of known protein sequences6,7. Structural coverage is bottlenecked by the months to years of painstaking effort required to determine a single protein structure. Accurate computational approaches are needed to address this gap and to enable large-scale structural bioinformatics. Predicting the 3-D structure that a protein will adopt based solely on its amino acid sequence, the structure prediction component of the ‘protein folding problem’8, has been an important open research problem for more than 50 years9. Despite recent progress10–14, existing methods fall far short of atomic accuracy, especially when no homologous structure is available. Here we provide the first computational method that can regularly predict protein structures with atomic accuracy even where no similar structure is known. We validated an entirely redesigned version of our neural network-based model, AlphaFold, in the challenging 14th Critical Assessment of protein Structure Prediction (CASP14)15, demonstrating accuracy competitive with experiment in a majority of cases and greatly outperforming other methods. Underpinning the latest version of AlphaFold is a novel machine learning approach that incorporates physical and biological knowledge about protein structure, leveraging multi-sequence alignments, into the design of the deep learning algorithm.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Description of the method details of the AlphaFold system, model, and analysis, including data pipeline, datasets, modJumpel blocks, loss functions, training and inference details, and ablations. Includes Supplementary Methods, Supplementary Figures, Supplementary Tables and Supplementary Algorithms.
Supplementary Video 1
Video of the intermediate structure trajectory of the CASP14 target T1024 (LmrP) A two-domain target (408 residues). Both domains are folded early, while their packing is adjusted for a longer time.
Supplementary Video 2
Video of the intermediate structure trajectory of the CASP14 target T1044 (RNA polymerase of crAss-like phage).A large protein (2180 residues), with multiple domains. Some domains are folded quickly, while others take a considerable amount of time to fold.
Supplementary Video 3
Video of the intermediate structure trajectory of the CASP14 target T1064 (Orf8).A very difficult single-domain target (106 residues) that takes the entire depth of the network to fold.
Supplementary Video 4
Video of the intermediate structure trajectory of the CASP14 target T1091.A multi-domain target (863 residues). Individual domains’ structure is determined early, while the domain packing evolves throughout the network. The network is exploring unphysical configurations throughout the process, resulting in long ‘strings’ in the visualization.
About this article
Cite this article
Jumper, J., Evans, R., Pritzel, A. et al. Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold.
Nature (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03819-2
Download citation
-
Received:
-
Accepted:
-
Published:
-
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03819-2
Comments
By submitting a comment you agree to abide by our Terms and Community Guidelines. If you find something abusive or that does not comply with our terms or guidelines please flag it as inappropriate.