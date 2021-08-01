highlights-can-xu-vs.-leigh-wood

Yahoo Sports
Lions QB David Blough goes berserk as wife Melissa Gonzalez qualifies for Olympic semifinal
Now this is how you cheer when your wife is in the Olympics.
NBC Sports
Carmelo Anthony a Laker? Reports link L.A. to ‘Melo, DeRozan, Gay
Some veterans are willing to take less to chase a ring with LeBron.
Yahoo Sports
One day after DQ and reinstatement, new U.S. 4×400 mixed relay team stunned
The Americans took a different mixed 4×400 relay team into the first-ever Olympic final in the new event. It didn’t go quite as planned.
NBC Sports
DeMar DeRozan says he hung up on Masai Ujiri when Raptors president called about trade
DeMar DeRozan believes Raptors president Masai Ujiri lied to him before trading him to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in 2018.
NBC Sports
Winners, losers from blockbuster Russell Westbrook to Lakers trade
The biggest winner is Westbrook himself.
INSIDER
New Zealand’s women’s rugby won gold and unleashed an emotional haka, a traditional Māori celebration dance
After a disappointing silver medal in 2016, New Zealand’s women’s rugby team found redemption with a gold medal in Tokyo.
Boxing Junkie
U.S. gold medal hope Keyshawn Davis KOs top seed in Olympics
U.S. gold medal hope Keyshawn Davis knocked out 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sofiane Oumiha in the Tokyo Games on Friday night U.S. time.
Yahoo Sports
‘They’re still the favorites to me’: How Kevin Durant and Team USA started to find their form
Whatever the Americans were a week ago — rag-tagged and jet-lagged — they are a lot better now.
NBC Sports Chicago
Anthony Rizzo joins Joe DiMaggio in Yankees history
Former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo accomplished something only Joe DiMaggio previously had with the Yankees.
NBC Sports Boston
Patriots QB report: Cam Newton, Mac Jones run into issues on Day 4 of camp
Day 4 of Patriots camp was a rough one for quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Our Phil Perry breaks down how the two QBs compared on Saturday.
MMA Junkie
Gadzhi Rabadanov scores nasty KO at Bellator 263; coach Khabib Nurmagomedov loads fallen fighter on stretcher
Khabib Nurmagomedov coached his fighter Gadzhi Rabadanov to a violent KO win – and then loaded the fallen opposition onto a backboard.
Yahoo Sports
Irish boxer Aidan Walsh out of Olympics after he injured ankle celebrating win
Aidan Walsh sprained his ankle celebrating his quarterfinal win.
NBC Sports Washington
Watch Novak Djokovic Destroy Tennis Racket in Bronze Medal Loss
Novak Djokovic went to Tokyo hoping for a Golden Slam. Instead, the Serbian will leave Tokyo with no medals and a broken tennis racket.
Yahoo Sports
Novak Djokovic trashes 2 rackets in bronze medal loss, withdraws from mixed doubles medal match
After starting the Olympics with eyes on a “Golden Slam,” Djokovic is leaving Tokyo without a medal.
USA TODAY Sports
The best available NBA free agents and where they could land next season
Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry highlight the 2021 NBA free agents class, although Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Clippers.
Yahoo Sports
U.S. men set world record to keep Olympic unbeaten streak alive in 4×100 medley relay
The United States kept it’s Olympic unbeaten streak alive in the men’s 4×100 medley relay.
NBC Sports BayArea
Watch Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah Set Olympic Record in Women’s 100m
Elaine Thompson-Herah is the fastest woman alive.
Niners Wire
Kyle Shanahan issues harsh critique for 49ers’ new ball boy
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had some tough criticisms for the team’s new ball boy.
Yahoo Sports
Poland stuns in inaugural 4×400 mixed relay as favored Americans claim bronze
Team USA was reinstated after they were disqualified after a mixup during their prelim on Friday.
Yahoo Sports
A transgender weightlifter will make history at the Olympics. Is her inclusion fair?
Laurel Hubbard will make history when she becomes the first openly transgender athlete to compete in an Olympics. Is it fair?