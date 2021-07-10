highest-goal-scorers-at-copa-america-[see-list]

Ahead of the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil on Sunday morning at the Maracana Stadium, below are currently the top scorers chasing the Golden Boot in the tournament.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Colombia’s Luis Diaz are tied in the race to finish top scorer at the Copa America.

Messi and Diaz both have four goals each at the tournament.

Messi’s teammate, Lautaro Martinez has three goals alongside Peru’s Gianluca Lapadula.

Below is Copa America highest goal scorers ahead of final tie between Argentina and Brazil;

4 goals – Lionel Messi (Argentina), Luis Diaz (Colombia).

3 goals – Gianluca Lapadula (Peru), Lautaro Martinez (Argentina).

2 goals – Neymar (Brazil), Euardo Vargas (Chile), Andre Carrillo (Peru), Yoshimar Yotun (Peru), Papu Gomez (Argentina), Lucas Paqueta (Brazil), Edinson Cavani (Uruguay).

