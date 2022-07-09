higher-preterm-births,-nicu-admissions-during-2nd-wave

MUMBAI: Pregnant women who got Covid during the second Delta wave had a higher incidence of

preterm births

and their

newborns

had more complications and NICU admissions than those affected in the first wave, a new study from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratory in Mumbai has revealed.

While 15% of newborns in the second wave group were born preterm (before 35 weeks), it was only 7.8% in the first-wave group.

“The risk of birth asphyxia (failure to establish breathing at birth) and prematurity were 3.8 and 2.1 times higher in the second wave,’’ said Dr Rahul Gajbhiye from ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (NIRRCH), Parel.

The severity in clinical profile in neonates may be attributed to the highly virulent strain B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant that caused the second wave, he added.

The study, conducted using data from the PregCovid registry in Maharashtra that collects information from 19 medical colleges of pregnant and post-partum women who were Covid-positive, was published in peer-reviewed European Journal of Pediatrics on Saturday.

The study looked at 2,524 neonates, a child less than four weeks in age, born to mothers who had suffered from Covid during the first (April 1, 2020 – January 31, 2021) or the second wave (February – July 15, 2021); while 1,782 were first-wave births, the remaining 742 were from the second-wave group. Almost a fifth (19%) of the second-wave group needed NICU as against 14.8% from those hit during the first wave.

