higher-covid-risk-for-unvaccinated-with-liver,-weight-issues:-icmr

PUNE: An

ICMR

analysis of 29,509 hospitalised Covid-19 patients from 42 hospitals across India, including Pune, has found that those with a chronic liver disease and obese or overweight individuals have higher odds of succumbing to the infection.

These risk factors were apart from the often cited comorbidities such as diabetes, advanced age, chronic kidney disease, tumors and TB, the

Indian Council of Medical Research

(ICMR) study revealed.

“The take-home message of the study is that the hospitalised Covid patients experience better disease outcome if already vaccinated and if they are without any comorbidity, including obesity,” ICMR New Delhi additional director-general Dr

Samiran Panda

told TOI.

The analysis, though, found that among those admitted to the 42 hospitals, vaccines against Covid, irrespective of the type, reduced the odds of death by 50% with one dose and 60% with two doses. “Receipt of at least one dose of anti- SARS CoV-2 vaccine was associated with lower mortality (13%) as compared to the unvaccinated patients showing higher mortality (22%),” Dr Panda said.

“Over 60% of the 12,046 participants studied for the association of

Body Mass

Index (BMI) to Covid severity were obese or overweight,” he said.

