High security alert as IPOB leader, Kanu’s trial resumes Monday – The Nation Newspaper

Barring any unforeseen hindrance, the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu will resume on Monday before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu is being tried by the Federal Government on a charge of treasonable felony.

Although he was granted bail on health grounds, Kanu jumped bail and was re-arrested last month by security agents overseas.

Following his re-arrest and production in court by the state on June 29, Justice Binta Nyako acceded to the prosecution’s request that Kanu be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Nyako equally granted an accelerated hearing in the case and rescheduled the trial earlier fixed for October 20 to July 26 and 27.

As the close of work on Friday, the court’s management was said to be working closely with relevant security agencies to avert possible security breach in view of the large turnout of IPOB followers and other spectators often witnessed when the case comes up.

The Nation learnt part of the security measures being put in place was to restrict human movement in and around the court premises on Monday, including the number of journalists to be allowed to witness proceedings.

Some security operatives, including armed policemen, were sighted around the courthouse on Sunday evening when The Nation visited.