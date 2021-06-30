JUST WATCHED
High level of prejudice among younger people toward Jews
Young Americans say they are seeing a new face of anti-Semitism among their progressive college classmates, who are bullying and shunning them purely for their Jewish faith. CNN’s Nick Watt reports.
Source: CNN
