Hideo Kojima Praises Snyder Cut Universe As Justice For Director – Screen Rant

Hideo Kojima, the mastermind behind the Metal Gear Solid video game franchise, recently took to Twitter to praise Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A controversial figure in the eyes of some, Kojima is known for strongly voicing his opinions about films and games online. In his latest tweet, the acclaimed video game director seems to have set his sights on the DCEU.

Justice League received its first theatrical release in 2017, but was panned upon release by both fans and critics alike. When it was revealed that the film was heavily altered by the studio following Snyder’s departure from the film, fans petitioned online for Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s original cut of the film using the viral hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Eventually, Warner Bros. relented, allowing Snyder to realize the final cut of his film which finally premiered on HBO Max earlier this year. The so-called Snyder Cut has been met with more favorable reviews than its first iteration, with many (Kojima included) praising Zack Snyder’s Justice League for being the distinct vision of its creator.

Kojima voiced his support for the Snyder Cut in a recent tweet. He points to several revisions – such as the further development of the Flash and Cyborg as well as the 4:3 aspect ratio – as evidence of Snyder’s true vision come to fruition. In a final word, Kojima says that “for [Snyder], this is justice.” You can find Kojima’s full tweet below:

唐突だったフラッシュやサイボーグのキャラが補強されている。4:3のTVサイズ、ダークなトーンのカラコレ、スローモーション、デジタル全開の絵創り、黒いスーパーマン。スナイダーカットというより、何処を取っても、良くも悪くもスナイダー“ユニバース”という他はない。彼にとってはこれぞ“正義”だ。 pic.twitter.com/d9ZLYKNp3Q — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) July 4, 2021

Kojima is no stranger to studio interference. While working on the Metal Gear Solid franchise, his personal studio Kojima Productions often butted heads with the game developer. This eventually resulted in Kojima departing from Konami entirely after the completion of his final Metal Gear Solid game. Given Kojima’s own history working against corporate interference, it makes sense that he would be sympathetic to Snyder’s difficulties with Warner Bros. while working on Justice League. His tweet belies a vicarious pride for Snyder, whose ultimate creative vision only came to fruition after years of petitioning.

With both Kojima and Snyder walking away from their most iconic respective franchises, it remains to be seen how future installments will fare without them. The DCEU seems to be in good hands for now with James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad generating hype among audiences. The same can’t be said for the Metal Gear Solid franchise however, which hasn’t received any significant news or updates in several years. Regardless, as both storytellers depart from their respective studios, they will hopefully be able to produce new works with as much creative freedom as Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

