Hidden symbol on Meghan Markle’s shoe explained as fans are left baffled

Meghan Markle’s recent fashion choice has left fans baffled after spotting a symbol on the sole of her shoes while paying her respects to Her Majesty.

The Duchess of Sussex looked immaculate in all black as she joined the royal family at the Palace of Westminster this week, but while curtsying eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be the letters A and P marked on the bottom of her black heels.

While many pondered over what it could mean, from a personalised emblem to a tribute to the Queen, fashion experts quickly unraveled its mystery.

The markings were the logo of a high-end fashion designer Paul Andrew who originated from Berkshire but now resides in New York, the Mirror reports.

(Image: Getty Images)

(Image: Getty image)

It’s said that Meghan wore the Pump It Up Heels for a royal engagement in Ireland before she and Harry quit their senior roles for a new life in the US.

The Duchess, 41, paired her classic heels with a black dress, coat, and netted beret before completing her look with a small bag and accessories with a set of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the late monarch ahead of their first joint engagement in 2018.

On Thursday Meghan joined her husband Prince Harry to privately celebrate his 38th birthday at Windsor as the pair continue to mourn the death of his grandmother.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pays her respects inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will Lie in State on a Catafalque

(Image: Getty Images)

(Image: Getty Images)

There were no public messages of “happy birthday” to Harry from any of the senior royals including Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, due to the mourning period, however, the new Prince of Wales insisted he “didn’t forget” his younger brother’s birthday.

During the royal walkabout at Sandringham, William responded positively when one person pointed out that it was Harry’s birthday.

The new Prince of Wales said: “It is his birthday today – you’re absolutely right, it is,” and when asked if he’d forgotten, the Prince chuckled, and said: “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

(Image: Getty Images)

The Sussexes were on an unofficial European tour when the sad news of Elizabeth II’s poor health broke on September 8. They immediately cancelled the rest of their plans and the Duke raced to Balmoral where other family members were also gathering at Elizabeth II’s side.

Following the monarch’s sad death, a spokesperson for the couple has since confirmed they will stay in the UK for the period of royal mourning, which finishes seven days after the funeral on September 19.

And according to The Telegraph, the Sussexes are trying to work out whether Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 66, should fly out with the children, who have spent more than a week apart from their parents.

