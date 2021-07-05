“HHH never crossed my mind” – Kenny Omega says his new look is not inspired by Triple H – The Sportsrush

Kenny Omega says his new look is not inspired by Triple H. The AEW World Champion sported a new look on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega appeared on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite alongside the Young Bucks. All three had something different about them. The AEW World Champion and Tag Team Champions have new and different facial hairs now.

Also read: Kurt Angle reveals Vince McMahon once forced nWo to work whole night

Many pointed out that Omega’s new look seems to have been inspired by Triple H. Many made the comparison on social media. One fan however, noticed that Omega looked similar to another Wrestling legend and Omega admitted that he was indeed on the money with his observation.

Kenny Omega says his new look is not inspired by Triple H

A fan on social media and tagged Kenny Omega, writing:

“So what is @KennyOmegamanX ‘s beard and sideburn situation. A lot of people are saying Triple H, but to me it’s got a bit more Harley Race energy.”

To which Omega replied:

“Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career.”

Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2021



Kenny Omega recently succesfully defended his AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy. He is scheduled to defend his Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan at at Impact Slammiversary on July 17. Omega will also headline AAA TripleMania on August 14 against Andrade with the AAA Mega Championship on the line.

Click here for more Wrestling News