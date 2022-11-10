Heung-Min Son announces World Cup decision following facial fracture

Tottenham and South Korea forward Heung-Min Son has confirmed that he will be heading to the World Cup to represent his country despite having an operation on a fracture around his eye-socket just 10 days ago.

The 30 year old was forced off during his side’s 2-1 win over Marseille in their Champions League group D decider after a collision with defender Chancel Mbemba, and it was later revealed that he had suffered a fracture in his face that required surgery.

“We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye”, Tottenham revealed in an official statement.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course”, they added.

And this news plunged his participation in the World Cup into doubt, with the tournament set to begin in 11 days time, though South Korea are not in action until November 24th, when they face Uruguay.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min leaves the field with the medical team during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. 2KAA93Y Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min leaves the field with the medical team during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. (Alamy Stock Photo)

However, Son has taken to social media to confirm that, despite the doubts, he will be taking part in the tournament.

“Hi everyone”, he wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support i have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all. In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you! Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won’t miss this for the world. I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon. Sonny”

It will come as a massive boost to South Korea, who are in a tough group drawn with Portugal and Ghana alongside Uruguay. It is likely that the forward will have to play in a protective mask, but as his nation’s talisman, his presence is vital.

