He’s very good – Poyet speaks after Chelsea reaches agreement to sign Brazilian star for £60m

Chelsea legend, Gustavo Poyet, has given his verdict on the club’s target, Raphinha.

Poyet said the Brazilian winger is a very good player and will be great at Chelsea if he finally joins the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea has reached an agreement with Leeds United worth £60 million for Raphinha, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although Barcelona is trying their best to hijack the deal in a bid to bring Raphinha to Camp Nou.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Poyet stated that the 25-year-old would be playing in a much different role from his time at Leeds United if he moved to Chelsea.

Poyet said, “Raphinha is a very good player. We need to see if he can step up at a different club because he was the star man at Leeds and now he is going to be one of many great players at Chelsea – it is a different responsibility.”