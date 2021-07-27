Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, who jetted to the United Kingdom on Monday, is not in Abuja House, London.

bioreports recalls that the President departed Abuja for London on Monday to enable him attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in the UK.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari will remain in London for two weeks to enable him undergo his earlier scheduled medical checkup.

Reno, in a video on his Facebook page, said he was set to storm London to harass the president back to the country like he did during Buhari’s recent medical trip but learnt the President is not at his usual venue.

He urged Nigerians in London to be on a lookout for the President to uncover his ‘hideout’.

According to him, “I have people stationed at Abuja House, London, to see if General Muhammadu Buhari would check into the house but he was not there. I don’t know where he is staying.

“I wanted to leave my base in California to go to London to lead the Harass Buhari Out of London camping like we usually do but I just can’t come to London except I know where this man is, otherwise, it is going to be a mere exercise.

Reno Omokri warns as Buhari embarks on another medical trip to London

“We are not out there to entertain people. We are out there to achieve a purpose and that is to make this man leave the United Kingdom, go back to Nigeria and fix the health care system.

“I want those of you in London to be our eyes and our ears. Be on the lookout, find out where this man is hiding out. Just find out his hole”.