He’s my backbone – Wife honours husband who works as bricklayer to feed her and kids, shares video

A grateful wife has taken the good deeds of her husband to the internet, and many people prayed for her

The woman revealed that the man works himself to the bones so that his family can be well taken care of

A clip she shared on the platform showed the man on a ladder as he was laying blocks at a construction site

A Nigerian woman has taken to Instagram with a video and photo to praise her husband for the hard work he does to bring food to the table.

In a post on the platform, the wife shared a clip showing the man laying blocks at a construction site. She said the man deserves all the happiness in the world.

Many people prayed for her family.

He is my backbone

The woman using a very heavy adjective that speaks volumes described the bricklayer as her backbone. He said that the man works so hard that he even goes out on Sundays and does not get much sleep.

She told her followers that her husband gets N3500 for a long day’s work, revealing how people should be appreciative whenever they get N5,000 as a gift.

Her post on Instagram partly read:

“Yes he deserve all happiness in this world. He always make me happy. He did everything to make and our children Happy, he work hard everyday, even on Sunday he can’t sleep too much that is time for us too…”

Watch the man working below:

May God help him

. compiled some of the reactions below:

todacaketoolsneventz said:

“May God bless your hubby and show him mercy.”

thebridalplace said:

“God continually bless this home.”

beauty_rush_112 said:

“May God crown his efforts.”

agnesoladepe said:

“I love u.U are an inspiration and a special kind of woman.”

parrot_phase said:

“God bless and keep your family and enrich you husband. Business and favor will find him ijn.”

papi466 said:

“When you have a wife that appreciate you like this, you will move mountains for her . God bless your union and your family.. keep going better days ahead.”

