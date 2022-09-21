Frank Lampard revealed Everton are “very close” to finalising the signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, as he predicted the Belgium international will have a “big impact” at the club.

Everton suffered a frustrating 1-src defeat to Chelsea in their Premier League opener on Saturday, with Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina sustaining injuries just three days after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled out for up to six weeks.

But Toffees supporters are set to receive some positive news after Onana travelled to Merseyside to finalise a transfer reportedly worth up to £33.7million (€4srcm), having made 43 appearances for Lille in all competitions last season.

And Lampard, who has already added James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre to his squad since warding off the threat of relegation last season, expects big things from the towering midfielder.

“I can talk about Onana because he’s here today,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

FT. A spirited performance that arguably deserved more, but the Blues suffer a narrow defeat at Goodison.

src-1 #EVECHE pic.twitter.com/WG5bkqwg6i

— Everton (@Everton) August 6, 2src22

Asked what the 2src-year-old will bring to the Toffees, Lampard added: “A lot, I’m a big fan, that’s why he’s coming.

“When you come in as a manager you want to influence the team’s style, the way that we play. [He’s] a midfield player, a young player that has – for me – everything in terms of physicality, quality on the ball, energy, and defensive mindset; an all-rounder.

“For me, he has a big future and he’s going to have a big impact on the club. He’s a good lad, he’s got a good confidence about him, so that’s the way we want to go.

“I think he comes in at a really good age for us, I don’t want to hang too much on him, it sounds like I’m building him up, but I’m very pleased that we’re very close to doing that one.”