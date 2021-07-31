Home ENTERTAINMENT “He’s a big boy until you start dating him” – Influencer, Tashaamos
“He’s a big boy until you start dating him” – Influencer, Tashaamos

Popular Nigerian Instagram influencer and entrepreneur, Tashaamos decided to shake the tables of some supposed “big boys” who are only categorized with that term until someone dates them.

Apparently, Tasha is of the notion that a set of guys are hiding under the façade of being a big boy, but one will only get to know their true state when they’re in a relationship with them.

She wrote on her page,

He’s A Big Boy Until you start dating him #Smh

Her stance was seconded by a number of her followers who could relate, as one user wrote, Immediately you date dem nah so so story you go Dey hear as if u are the bad luck and another wrote, I swear, the only thing you hear is, then when I hadn’t met you, I use to have blah blah, bro where is it now????

