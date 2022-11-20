Herschel Walker Trolled With A ‘Quite Astonishing’ Attack Ad Featuring Donald Trump

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) this week released a simple but potentially devastating attack ad against Herschel Walker, his Donald Trump-endorsed rival in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate.

Warnock’s spot features the former president effusively praising Walker, whom he describes as a “great person” and “fabulous human being.”

Watch the video here:

The ad is “quite astonishing,” broadcaster Chris Wallace said Friday on Bioreports.

“It is just playing Trump’s endorsement of Walker. And clearly the Warnock campaign feels this is … an albatross,” he told colleague Don Lemon. “This is a liability for Walker, not a plus.”

After multiple Trump-endorsed candidates lost their races in this month’s midterm elections, Republicans urged the former president to delay any announcement about a new bid for the White House until after the Dec. 6 runoff. The Georgia contest was seen as potentially key in determining control of the Senate.

Many in the GOP feared then — and still do now — that Walker’s association with the former president could jeopardize his chances of winning.

By Nov. 12, though, Democrats were projected to maintain their majority in the chamber, regardless of the Georgia contest. Trump launched his 2024 campaign Tuesday.

